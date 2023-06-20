Kylian Mbappé has monopolized titles in the media in recent days, especially due to the uncertainty about his future. The player had already announced to PSG that he will not continue at the club when his contract ends, in mid-2024.

For now, Mbappé is concentrating on next season, despite the growing rumors of an interest from Real Madrid that have not materialized.

However, the numbers of his season with PSG in Ligue 1 were not bad: 34 games played, 29 goals and 5 assists. That, plus the memory of having led France to the World Cup final and having scored three goals against Argentina, put him in the running for the Ballon d’Or.

Mbappé is running for the Ballon d’Or

Mbappé has not remained silent and is now running for that award. Speaking to TF1, Mbappé stressed that he could meet the criteria to get the precious trophy from France Football magazine.

“It is difficult to talk about an individual trophy, because you have to present yourself and that is not very popular with the general public. What are the new criteria? Is it burning the retina and causing an impact? I think I meet the criteria. We’ll see. It’s the people who vote, but I’m still optimistic,” Mbappé said.

Similarly, the Frenchman still believes that he is still learning and after winning the captain’s band for his team, the only thing he thinks about is improving to become the best.

“I learn every day. It is something that enriches my experience and my career. Having this responsibility allows me to open up a little more every day. I try to do my best to make people proud of me,” she said.

“It’s natural, because we have an exceptional squad, and they’ve put me in the right frame of mind for me to do my best. We have a group that wants to win”, concluded Mbappé.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news