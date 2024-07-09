Straight

Spain unleashes circular currents of wind and football that threaten the most solid steel structures, such as the French one built by Didier Deschamps, World Champion in 2018 and runner-up in 2022, taking advantage of offensive minimalism, of the fact that the games take place in the dry land. Until reaching the semi-finals, Les Bleus managed to stretch their proposal even further. They had not scored a single goal in play (two were scored by their rivals – the Austrian Wöber and the Dutchman Vertonghen – and another was a penalty converted by Mbappé); and against themselves, they had only received one, a penalty converted by the Pole Robert Lewandowski. Thus they survived and progressed until they came across the effervescence of Spain. In the semi-finals, in 25 minutes, Luis de la Fuente’s team scored two. The half hour that defined the night and said goodbye to a France that was prudish throughout the tournament. Kylian’s little was not enough for more.

2 Unai Simon, Cucurella, Jesus Navas (Daniel Vivian, min. 57), Laporte, Nacho, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams (Martin Zubimendi, min. 93), Rodrigo, Dani Olmo (Merino, min. 76), Fabian and Morata (Oyarzabal, min. 76) 1 Mike Maignan, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, William Saliba, Koundé, Theo Hernández, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kante (Griezmann, min. 62), Rabiot (Camavinga, min. 62), Ousmane Dembélé (Giroud, min. 78), Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani (Bradley Barcola, min. 62) Goals 0-1 min. 8: Randal Kolo Muani. 1-1 min. 20: Lamine Yamal. 2-1 min. 24: Dani Olmo. Referee Slavko Vincic Yellow cards Jesus Navas (min. 13), Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 60), Camavinga (min. 89) and Lamine Yamal (min. 90)

The evening in the forest surrounding Munich’s Allianz Arena, just outside the Bavarian capital, was perfect for the French in the 10th minute. Kolo Muani scored in the face of passive Spanish players and, immediately, Jesús Navas, the 38-and-a-half-year-old defender who had to deal with Mbappé, was shown a yellow card. The new Real Madrid player had taken advantage of the Sevilla-born defender’s idle defence to connect with the striker for the 0-1. Deschamps was salivating and, to no one’s surprise, he ordered his army to take cover at the back and look for counterattacks with Kylian, who had a leg too much for Nacho to score the second.

France had the game going just right. Until the teenage genius of Lamine Yamal emerged. After watching the Euro 2019 goal from a distance, frustration pushed Mbappé towards the referee without anyone knowing what he was complaining about. The work of the Barça boy and the subsequent rebound off Koundé put paid to the French plan, and no one suffered as much as Mbappé immediately.

The former PSG player had appeared without a mask to protect his nose (he broke it in his debut), fed up with the hassle of wearing one. He had assisted Kolo Muani and threatened to score the second, but the Spanish comeback plunged him into invisibility for a long time. Leaning on the left, nothing more was known about him until a couple of episodic actions in the final stretch. He barely put pressure on Navas again, despite the age difference and the Andalusian’s card, except for a shot without much edge before the Sevilla player went off injured at the start of the second half. Nacho was on his side, but then Deschamps shook the tree (Griezmann, Camavinga and Barcola came on for Rabiot, Kanté and Kolo Muani), and the star went on to occupy the centre of the attack, with Griezmann behind.

For an hour, Kylian had lost his everyday partner. The declining form of the red-and-white led Deschamps to make a decision with very distant precedents. Since the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup, against Nigeria, Griezmann had not been a substitute for France in a knockout tie in a major competition. Sixteen consecutive games as a starter, doing more and more of everything. But the sudden weakness of Simeone’s soldier encouraged him to make a radical decision from the start, which at the hour, pressed by the urgency, he had to undo. However, the recovery of the Griezmann-Mbappé duo did not alter the course of the evening either, so Deschamps released a fourth striker, with Olivier Giroud. But not either.

France’s last chance fell to Mbappé, but not as a number nine, but on the run, facing Vivian, who could only retreat. That’s when his team took the wind out of the sails at the Euro and its star, who is now heading for Madrid. Deschamps had warned after the quarter-finals that his star, who had asked him to be substituted at half-time in extra time against Portugal, was running out of gas. The semi-finals barely changed the diagnosis. France’s lack of attack in the tournament and in the semi-finals was largely down to Kylian, who was the one who shot the most of his team (four times; only one on target), although it was not enough to bring Spain down to earth.

