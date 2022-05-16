Kylian Mbappé has “practically” decided whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or if he will change teamsbut he did not reveal his plans this Sunday during the UNFP Trophy ceremony, where he received the distinction of best player of the season in French Ligue 1

Mbappe, to Real Madrid?

“Yes, yes, practically,” replied the striker when asked if he had made a decision. The mystery of knowing if he stays or goes, presumably to Real Madrid, is “practically over”.

Mbappé specified in the mixed zone that he will announce his decision “before” the matches of the French team in June during the League of Nations. The ‘Bleus’ receive Denmark on June 3, and by then the intrigue about their future seems clear. Approached by questions on the stage of the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris, he did not let any hint escape, but thanked “the Paris SG that has allowed me to come, my teammates, the coach”.

“I continue my story, I continue winning, I never settle and that makes me happy”he added.

Present at the ceremony and at the ‘Best Team of the Season’, their captain Marquinhos said: “I hope that next season he will win this trophy again.” “It is always a great pleasure to be here, an honour, that is why I have insisted on coming,” explained the laureate, just before flying to Qatar where his team made a short stay of two days.

“Winning a third time in a row is amazing, thanks to everyone who voted for me”Mbappe commented.

In May 2019, he took advantage of the player’s union (National Union of Professional Soccer Players) trophies to launch a message, announcing that he was reaching “a second turning point in his career” and that he wanted “more responsibilities, maybe in the Paris SG, maybe outside”.

“I made the mistake three years ago of monopolizing the ceremony, it is not appropriate”, estimated the player about that episode from the past. Best scorer (25 goals) and top assists (17),

Mbappé has flown this season and led Paris SG to their 10th championship title, tying Saint-Etienne’s record. On Saturday in Montpellier (4-0) he assisted Lionel Messi twice and assisted Ángel Di María’s goal, before scoring a penalty goal. Winner of the Nations League with France, Mbappé failed in the Champions League, but scored both goals for Paris SG in the tie against Real Madrid in the round of 16.

AFP