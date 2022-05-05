Striker Kylian Mbappe stays with Paris Saint-Germain. According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, the French international will extend his contract with the top club that expires in the summer until 2024. This would be equivalent to a salary of 50 million euros per year.

In recent months, Mbappe has been constantly associated with Real Madrid. At PSG, he plays in attack together with two other world stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Paris Saint-Germain again failed in their main mission this season, winning the Champions League. The club was eliminated by Real Madrid, who reached the final of the tournament this week at the expense of Manchester City.

