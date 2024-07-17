In an event that has captured the attention of the football world, Kylian Mbappé was presented yesterday as the new Real Madrid player. The arrival of the French forward to the merengue club has generated a wave of enthusiasm among the fans, but has also brought with it concerns about his physical condition, especially after the nose fracture he suffered in the first Euro group stage match against Austria.
During his presentation, Mbappé mentioned the need to wait for the results of crucial medical tests to determine whether he would need to undergo surgery. “We have to wait for the results this morning and decide. I think I will be in the European Super Cup (14 August), I will work for it,” he said with determination. Today, the news is encouraging for Real Madrid’s new number 9. According to sources consulted by the newspaper As, the results of the tests have confirmed that Mbappé will avoid surgery.
The club’s doctors have decided that surgery will not be necessary for Mbappé. Instead, the affected area will be monitored, with regular check-ups as deemed necessary by the Madrid specialists. This decision is a relief for both the player and the club, as it will allow Mbappé to continue his preparation without the interruption that surgery would entail.
Mbappé will finish his holidays around August 8 and will join the team with an eye on the European Super Cup. This news not only reassures Real Madrid fans, but also increases expectations to see the French star in action as soon as possible.
