Striker Kylian Mbappé, best player in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, He assured that he did not need to have a great duel against Madrid to realize that he is in one of the best clubs in the world.

Mbappé gave no clue about his future after scoring PSG’s winning goal over Madrid in added time and pointed out that “one does not make a decision just for one game”.

The figure

The communion that he experienced with the crowd, which chanted his name, does not seem to have made him change his mind either: “I’m in a great team and I didn’t need to beat Madrid on a February night to know that I’m in one of the best teams in the world.”

Mbappé said he was “satisfied” with the result, “a slight advantage for the second leg”, although he denied that qualification for the quarterfinals had been achieved.

With his great performance, he said, he has shown what he said, that he wants to be one hundred percent with PSG until he decides where he will play next year, after his contract with the French expires at the end of this season.

“I have wanted to concentrate on football, many things are said and everyone talks to say nothing. I am concentrated to help my team, I have shown it today with acts and I will try to do it in the second leg. I am happy here now” , assured.

EFE