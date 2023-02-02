The French forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé will be out for three weeks due to the injury he suffered this Wednesday in the league match against Montpellier, for which he will miss the first leg of the round of 16 of the League Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Mbappé suffers an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg that requires about three weeks of recovery, as indicated this Thursday by the club in a statement. PSG will receive Bayern Munich at the Parque de los Príncipes on February 14 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

After a clash with Leo Leroy in the 16th minute, Mbappé withdrew from the Mosson field five minutes later, having twice missed a penalty that the referee forced to repeat, with obvious pain in his left leg. Later, he appeared limping as the team headed for the bus that was taking him to Montpellier airport, back to Paris.

The tests he has undergone reveal that he is suffering from an injury that, in all probability, will force him to miss the match against Bayern, despite the fact that in the past the footballer has already shown great recovery capacity. The healing times of this type of injury are difficult to compress.

A hard blow for the leader of the French league, who loses the top scorer of the past World Cup and the current Champions League and one of his main assets to face Bayern in the competition that is the main objective of the club’s Qatari owners .

The 24-year-old footballer is a key player, even more so in an attack in which Neymar’s ankle raises doubts that led him not to take the field in Montpellier on Wednesday.

To this is added that PSG has not managed to add any offensive reinforcement in the winter transfer market and the Spanish Pablo Sarabia has left, on loan to Wolverhampton, which reduces the offensive options of coach Christophe Galtier for the match against the Bavarian team.

In addition to the duel against Bayern, Mbappé will also miss the French Cup match that his team will play next week against Olympique de Marseille.

The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos also had to leave the match against Montpellier due to an injury to his adductors. PSG indicated that the former Real Madrid player will undergo additional tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Mbappé, surpassed in Ligue 1

The young striker on loan from Arsenal to Reims Folarin Balogun, author of a hat-trick this Wednesday against Lorient (4-2), overtakes Mbappé at the top of the Ligue 1 top scorer table.

Folarin has 14 goals, one more than Mbappé.

The table of scorers for the matches of the French soccer league 1 championship leaves Balogun as the first, with 14 goals, while Mbappé follows him, with 13.

This is the list: Ben Yedder (Monaco), David (Lille), Lacazette (Lyon), Moffi (Lorient) and Neymar (Paris SG) have 12 goals. Embolo (Monaco) has 11 goals. Baldé (Troyes), Messi (Paris SG), Openda (Lens) and Terrier (Rennes) have 9 goals. Diallo (Strasbourg) and Gouiri (Rennes) have 8. Dallinga (Toulouse), Gameiro (Strasbourg), Laborde (Nice), Sánchez (Marseille), Savanier (Montpellier) and Wahi (Montpellier) have 7. Delort (Nice), Ouattara (Lorient), Pepe (Nice), Sotoca (Lens) and Tetê (Lyon) have 6 goals. And Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Belaili (Ajaccio), Mohamed (Nantes), Saïd (Lens), Simon (Nantes) and Tavares (Marseille) have 5.

