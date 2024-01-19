Kylian Mbappé is one of the focuses of attention in Europe: his future is uncertain and he still does not give clues as to what his next club will be, since he has been linked to the Real Madrid of Spain, Liverpool of England and a renewal of the contract with the PSG.

It may be of interest to you: Atlético Nacional, in silence, deals another blow: Uruguay's emerging star signing

The forward of the French team remains undecided and on the old continent they only talk about him. In fact, in recent days an interview with his mother came to light that has echoed throughout the world of football.

'Never in life!. I'm not giving you fifty percent, isn't that okay or what? I am the one who scores

Fayza Lamari, mother of Mbappe and who acts as the player's agent, explained that he had an altercation with Kylian Due to money issues, the Frenchman refused to pay him a million-dollar fortune for his work as a representative.

“I'm going to create added value for you, but it's 50-50 and Kilian told me: 'Never in my life!' I'm not giving you fifty percent, isn't that okay or what? I am the one who scores. What do you mean you want to keep 50%?'” the woman began by mentioning in an interview with Special Envoy.

We tell you: Arturo Vidal closed the novel with America and sent a message to the scarlet fans

The reasons that led her to ask for 50 percent of her fortune are due to the duties she claims to perform as an agent and the fees she says she deserves for working 23 hours a day for the well-being of her son.

Didier Deschamps and Kylian Mbappé

'What do you mean you want to keep 50%?' I told him: 'Yes, you score. You are very strong. But we, your teams, value what you do. So we are also very strong.' I told Kylian: 'I'm willing to work 23 hours a day for you, but the only thing I like is IBKM. I'm going to create added value for you, but we're doing it 50-50,'” said the woman, who did not hide her discontent. of his son.

You can also read: Lucas González would have a bombshell turn: with an option in another great Colombian soccer player

Mbappe He responded that 'he was the one who scored the goals' and in the end the negotiation ended with 70 percent for the player and 30 percent for the player. Fayza Lamari.

“He doesn't want to, he tells me: 'I will never give you 50%.' the Maldives, I'm going on vacation, but I don't work for you,'” Fayza said in the interview.

It should be noted that Kylian Mbappé's current salary at PSG is around 72 million euros per season, not counting sponsorship contracts. In addition, it was learned that the French team could reach 200 million per season to convince him to stay.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO