Kylian Mbappé shook the PSG dressing room again in a statement to France Football, that they did not like him at all, among his teammates and the club’s managers.

“I am a competitor. When I play it is to win. And it doesn’t matter who I play against, my shirt, the place or the year, I will never be satisfied with winning, even more so a trophy that I haven’t won yet like the Champions League,” he said. Mbappé.

The player, embroiled in an intense controversy with the management of PSG over the extension of his contract or his departure, does not speak clearly about his immediate future, but he did throw some taunts at his club.

Asked why the Qatari-owned team have failed to achieve their desired Champions League despite their multimillion-dollar transfer spending, Mbappé replies: “We do what we can. You have to talk to those who make the team, those who organize the squad, those who build this club.”

“Sometimes in football you face what is called a glass ceiling. That is why it is not a question for me but for those who are above it,” he insists.

He also believes that being at PSG has not helped him win the Ballon d’Or, the coveted trophy awarded by France Football. “I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much, because it’s a team that divides, a club that divides. Of course that attracts gossip, but it doesn’t worry me because I know what I do and how I do it,” he stressed.

PSG’s strong reaction against Mbappé

Mbappé’s statements did not go down well with the club. According to Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC), six Paris Saint-Germain players, including two new signings, would have sent a letter to the board complaining about the attacker’s words, which they classify as an insult.

The outlet also mentioned that Nasser Al-Khelaifi is very upset and reportedly said, “If that’s what you think, why don’t you leave now?”

Luis Enrique (left), together with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

The French press also mentions that Antero Henrique and Luis Ferrer, the player’s businessmen, are trying to negotiate his renewal in Paris.

The truth is that the player is not part of the poster that promotes the international friendly on July 25 in the ‘Tour Japan 2023’, in which PSG will play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Other referents such as Neymar and Marquinhos appear on the poster, but Kylian does not.

With Efe and Futbolred