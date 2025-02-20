Not only the three goals against Manchester City: Kylian Mbappé takes on the role of Real Madrid after start -up difficulties, which is intended for him. He is already hoping to shape an era.

Zinédine Zidane smiled when he saw the game of Kylian Mbappé, and the protagonist of the 3-1 victory of Real Madrid against Manchester City, it seemed nicer as if Leonardo da Vinci had painted. “Zizou is an idol for me – as a Frenchman, and now also as a Madridista“, Said Mbappé, 26th in his arm, Mbappé wore the ball of the game, which not only spent him as a shooter of a triple pack. But also catapulted into the direct succession of Ronaldo Fenômeno, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Until Wednesday, they were the only ones who had achieved a hat trick in their respective debut season for Real Madrid in a knockout round round. “The time of adaptation is over,” Mbappé proclaimed, “I hope I can also shape an era here.”