Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Kylian Mbappé: this was the ‘secret meal’ that would bring him closer to Real Madrid

May 9, 2022
Sports
The French soccer star’s contract with PSG expires on June 30.

This Monday, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé took advantage of the Paris Saint Germain squad’s day off to eat in the Spanish capital with Moroccan Achraf Hakimicurrent teammate and with whom he maintains a good relationship, thus increasing the rumors that place him at Real Madrid next season.

Mbappe, to Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe

The group chaired by Florentino Pérez already insisted on his signing last summer, offering up to 180 million euros that were rejected by PSG.

Now, being released on June 30, Mbappé seems to be close to joining the white team. And in the midst of these rumors, the Frenchman appeared this Monday at the ‘Leña Madrid’ restaurant. Las embers x Dani García’, located in the heart of Paseo de la Castellana, according to the ‘Cope’ chain on the footballer’s arrival. A meal that lasted nearly two hours and in which he was accompanied by Achraf, a good friend and former Real Madrid player and academy player, and from which he left in a hurry in a black German Audi car with the tinted rear windows.

EFE

