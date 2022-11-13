Kylian Mbappé: this was the obscene gesture to a rival after the win, video

The Paris Saint-Germain thrashed this Sunday, on the 15th date of Ligue 1, against Auxerre (5-0) with its three stars, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar in the starting elevenin his last match before the World Cup (November 20-December 18), but not everything was good.

The French star scored the first goalwhile other World Cup players shone, like the Portuguese Nuno Mendez, with two goal passes, and Renato Sanchez (one goal), as well as the Spanish Carlos Soler and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, both also scorers.

(Carolina Otálora, the woman who enchanted life dancing on her skates)

(Piqué and Shakira sell a house in Barcelona, ​​this is the money they ask for)

For this last meeting before the Qatar meeting, the MNM (Messi, Neymar, Mbappé) responded present at the initial whistle, but did not offer their best version on the pitch. In a match played mostly at a jog and without great intensity, the three stars seemed to already have their minds elsewhere.

a rudeness

The apparent apathy of PSG’s magical trio did not, however, prevent the French champions from treating themselves to a win to go quietly into the break, until the next Ligue 1 match, scheduled for December 28 against Strasbourg.



Mbappé is in the eye of the hurricane, because the cameras captured an unsportsmanlike moment of the French star.

The front made an obscene gesture to one of his rivalswhich has been criticized on social media.

(Goalkeeper breaks his ankle and misses out on the World Cup in Qatar, video)(Piqué: this is how Shakira treated other players’ wives, video)

SPORTS