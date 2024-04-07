Kylian Mbappé has appeared before the Telefoot microphones in advance of the crucial Champions League quarter-final duel that will pit Paris Saint-Germain against FC Barcelona. The French striker, who has never won the top continental competition, has been ambitious and confident in the possibilities of his team.
“This is the moment for great players. I am ready and, as always, I am not going to hide”, Mbappé has declared. The French attacker, who has accumulated 39 goals and 9 assists in 40 games this season, knows that the Champions League is a great showcase to demonstrate his talent and guide PSG to glory.
“Seeing the dynamic we have, I'm sure we're going to give it our all. Then, the result… Is in God's hands”Mbappé added. The Parisian team arrives at the duel in a good moment of form. However, Barcelona have also shown improvement in their game in recent weeks, which predicts an exciting tie.
“Like every year, we enter the crucial period of the season”, stated Mbappé. The Frenchman knows that the next games will be decisive for PSG's future.
“At the end of April, we will be able to have elements to know what kind of season we will be able to have”Mbappé concluded. The French striker is aware of the importance of the upcoming matches and is determined to give everything so that PSG can win the titles at stake.
Mbappé, leader of PSG
Kylian Mbappé has become the undisputed leader of Paris Saint-Germain. At 25 years old, the Frenchman is one of the best players in the world and is destined to mark an era in football. His ambition, his talent and his leadership capacity are key for PSG to aspire to win the Champions League.
The duel against FC Barcelona will be a litmus test for Mbappé. The Frenchman will have to show that he is prepared to lead PSG to victory in a Champions League tie. Montjuic will be a perfect setting for Mbappé to demonstrate his quality and confirm himself as one of the great players in the world.
