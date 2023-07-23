sign to Kylian Mbappe, 24 years old and with a one-year contract with the psg, It would cost between 160 and 180 million euros, according to the main organizations and websites that estimate the market value of a footballer.

The CIES Football Observatory rates the player, separated from PSG for refusing to renew until 2025, at 163.2 million euros, taking into account that he only has one year left on his contract. (Kylian Mbappé would surprise him with his new team: a million-dollar offer takes him away from PSG) (Kylian Mbappé and his friendly return to practice with PSG, will it be definitive?)

An estimate that would shoot up to 261.8 million if the player’s contractual relationship was three years or more.

Two of the reference websites in the transfer market, Transfermarkt and Football Benchmark, provide similar figures, around 180 million.

PSG will wait until July 31, the deadline that the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi He gave the Bondy footballer to know if he renews until 2025, to start evaluating offers.

In any case, Mbappé would have to accept being transferred, something that he has publicly rejected, since he intends to fulfill his contract until 2024 (when he could be signed by another club for free).

The French media continue to favor Real Madrid, that he was about to sign him in 2021, but his proposal of around 200 million was rejected. However, clubs from Saudi Arabia and English have also been cited as suitors.

PSG, which with Mbappé has acquired enormous international notoriety and has won titles (although none of the Champions League), seeks to recover part of the 180 million it paid to Monaco in 2017, an amount that joins the player’s stratospheric salary of about 70 million a year, signed in the 2022 renewal.

If the Gordian knot is not resolved, the French press speculates about the possibility that Mbappé will spend a year without playing, as happened in 2019 with Adrien Rabiot, who also refused to renew. However, it would be the most improbable outcome, taking into account that in 2024 there are Eurocup and Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, those summoned by Luis Enrique they already landed in Tokyo, where they will begin their Asian tour on Tuesday with a match against the Al-Nassr by Cristiano Ronaldo.



Thousands of kilometers away, Mbappé stayed training with those “defenestrated” by the club, that is, the players that the club wants to sell and have a valid contract.

The French footballers’ union has already warned that this situation could set up “moral harassment” by PSG. In any case, this Saturday, the top scorer in the history of PSG showed no signs of stress and even signed autographs for some fans who were waiting for him at the gates of the sports city of Poissy.

