The novel of the departure of PSG's Kyliam Mbape and his next destination does not stop and has another chapter, this time, the salary that the French forward wants.

“There is no agreement on the future of Kylian (Mbappé), among other things because there are no negotiations started on this matter,” the PSG forward's entourage told RMC Sport.

What is said

In this way, the player confronts the different information published about the future intention of the footballer who seems to be deciding between a renewal with his current club, the Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old player has been free since January 1 to negotiate with any club, since he only has six months left on his contract.

The Telegraphthe English newspaper, reported that Mbappé is looking for a stratospheric figure to reach his new club, this time Liverpool or Real Madrid, as has been discussed.

It is noted that the forward is asking for an annual salary of 64.5 million euros, more or less 1.24 million euros per week, if he leaves PSG.

“The 25-year-old, who has long been linked with a move to Liverpool, is enjoying another stellar season with PSG. “He has scored 25 goals in just 24 games for the Ligue 1 champions this season,” he says. Liverpool Echo.

He adds: “However, his contract with the French giants is set to expire in the summer, and at the weekend it was claimed that Real Madrid have made the 25-year-old an offer to become their highest-paid player.”

