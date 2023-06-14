Wednesday, June 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kylian Mbappé: the figure that Real Madrid will put up for him, a long bill, is filtered

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Kylian Mbappé: the figure that Real Madrid will put up for him, a long bill, is filtered


close

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

kylian mbappe

The options are already being handled to have the French striker.

the french star kylian mbappe informed the Paris S.G. that it will not activate the clause to extend his contract to 2025, so the Parisian club may be tempted to sell the player in this next transfer market to collect for a transfer.

See also  F1 | Vasseur: "Leclerc? I apologized. These are mistakes to be avoided"

The Ligue 1 champion, who has already run out of Lionel Messi, He has received another blow with Mbappé’s decision to end his current contract in 2024, communicated by mail this Monday and which was advanced by the newspaper L’Équipe.
(Shakira and Hamilton together? If so, it didn’t start well; they caught it off guard)

a million

These events occur barely a year after the player’s surprise renewal by the Parisian club when it seemed that the star of the ‘Bleus’, at PSG since 2017, could end up in the Real Madrid.

Said extension, however, was only until 2024, with the possibility for the striker to extend it until 2025.

L’Equipe ensures that the Spanish club is willing to offer 200 million euros to sign Mbappé.

The big news is that Madrid wants to go ahead and will make the offer now, because they don’t want to wait for the contract to end in 2024.

(Kylian Mbappé and his future: Real Madrid has two strong rivals, who are they?)

See also  F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc a jewel that has been well kept

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Kylian #Mbappé #figure #Real #Madrid #put #long #bill #filtered

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tourism should move 7.8% of GDP this year, says Daniela Carneiro

Tourism should move 7.8% of GDP this year, says Daniela Carneiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result