Kylian Mbappé: the figure that Real Madrid will put up for him, a long bill, is filtered

the french star kylian mbappe informed the Paris S.G. that it will not activate the clause to extend his contract to 2025, so the Parisian club may be tempted to sell the player in this next transfer market to collect for a transfer.

The Ligue 1 champion, who has already run out of Lionel Messi, He has received another blow with Mbappé’s decision to end his current contract in 2024, communicated by mail this Monday and which was advanced by the newspaper L’Équipe.

These events occur barely a year after the player’s surprise renewal by the Parisian club when it seemed that the star of the ‘Bleus’, at PSG since 2017, could end up in the Real Madrid.

Said extension, however, was only until 2024, with the possibility for the striker to extend it until 2025.



L’Equipe ensures that the Spanish club is willing to offer 200 million euros to sign Mbappé.

The big news is that Madrid wants to go ahead and will make the offer now, because they don’t want to wait for the contract to end in 2024.

