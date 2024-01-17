Despite everything, he says he has learned a lot and has realized how important it is to have mind and body in perfect condition. He comments that she is focusing much more on physios and the gym in order to maintain his physical capacity. “It is all that work, largely invisible, that allows you to chain matches and recover more easily from any injury.” He also says he has a gym at home but that he prefers to go train at the club to join a group with the team and know how to differentiate between his private life and his personal life, a line that he has specified, he works very hard to maintain and that they do not cross. “I have a well-equipped gym at home, but I prefer to spend as much time as possible in the training center and do whatever I need to do there, even if I have to stay late. Recovery is also mental. The club is work, and home is a quiet place where I can relax and spend time with my family, who I don't see often enough.”

At the club level, he says he has understood the importance of being the captain. That before he was more individualistic and sought personal reward and that now he sees more for the club and his teammates. “The big difference is that before my attention was really focused on my performance and what I could personally contribute to the team. Being captain gives me a new, broader vision”

On the part of the fans, already in 2020 I created Inspired by MK, a foundation that sponsors 98 young people from the Paris region, allowing them to participate in cultural events and leisure activities with the aim of opening their minds to new opportunities. “I have always been raised to help and share my good fortune. Talent has been key to getting where I am today, but I have also been lucky enough to meet the right people at the right time. Now that I'm in a position to do it myself, I want to help the next generation as best I can.”

On the other hand, being aware of the spectator who is going to see it, he understands that there are people who only travel to enjoy it, and for him to rest that day would ruin the experience for many and he knows that it would not be fair. Despite everything, he seeks a balance and as he said: “I don't want to scold anyone, but we have to find together the best possible solution so that both the players, the spectators and the governing bodies of football can adopt it.”

Right now, he says, he doesn't even want to focus on the Ballon d'Or or personal titles, he prefers to continue thinking about the team, focus on bringing the first Champions League to Paris and being able to bring that joy to his hometown. Regarding the pressure this generates on him, Mbappé made it very clear: “I have shown that pressure does not affect me negatively, and I would even say that I need it to perform at my best. The pressure allows me to maintain the degree of excellence necessary to play at the highest level