In recent days, CQ magazine has made known to the world the interview he gave to the media shortly after the Champions League match that they tied against Newcastle, and the Frenchman opened himself up to give his opinion on a wide variety of things. about the world of football and his vision regarding it, topics that we will discuss here:
The PSG striker is already 25 years old and has been one of the most media-friendly people in the world since he was very young, which has brought him many good things but also a lot of pressure and discomfort, especially due to issues regarding his signing or status at the club.
Despite everything, he says he has learned a lot and has realized how important it is to have mind and body in perfect condition. He comments that she is focusing much more on physios and the gym in order to maintain his physical capacity. “It is all that work, largely invisible, that allows you to chain matches and recover more easily from any injury.” He also says he has a gym at home but that he prefers to go train at the club to join a group with the team and know how to differentiate between his private life and his personal life, a line that he has specified, he works very hard to maintain and that they do not cross. “I have a well-equipped gym at home, but I prefer to spend as much time as possible in the training center and do whatever I need to do there, even if I have to stay late. Recovery is also mental. The club is work, and home is a quiet place where I can relax and spend time with my family, who I don't see often enough.”
He is the most aware of how the situation is, the fact that Messi and Neymar have left significantly diminishes the team, and he has even said that he assumes that this is a change of era and that now it is their turn to lead this sport. “Many great players who have marked the history of football have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era. It is part of the cycle of this sport and at some point I will also have to leave. I'm not worried about those changes. “I just think about continuing with my career and following my own path.”
Having rubbed shoulders with the greatest of other sports such as Nadal, Durant, Federer or Lebron, he says that he has learned a lot from them and how they have developed their personal brands. He comments that he understood how important it is to do it and not only for himself, but also to be able to help both his team and the people who support and follow him.
At the club level, he says he has understood the importance of being the captain. That before he was more individualistic and sought personal reward and that now he sees more for the club and his teammates. “The big difference is that before my attention was really focused on my performance and what I could personally contribute to the team. Being captain gives me a new, broader vision”
On the part of the fans, already in 2020 I created Inspired by MK, a foundation that sponsors 98 young people from the Paris region, allowing them to participate in cultural events and leisure activities with the aim of opening their minds to new opportunities. “I have always been raised to help and share my good fortune. Talent has been key to getting where I am today, but I have also been lucky enough to meet the right people at the right time. Now that I'm in a position to do it myself, I want to help the next generation as best I can.”
I also deal with the already famous issue of the overload of matches that there are, and that there will be more of them with the new Champions League and the new World Cup. “We are getting closer to the NBA model, with 70-game seasons. Personally, I am not against playing so many games, but we will not be able to always be good or give the public the spectacle they expect.” In the NBA, players have the option of skipping a game, but as he himself comments, if in his position as a footballer he were to consider it, it would be very detrimental to him and, therefore, he believes that measures must be taken in this regard.
On the other hand, being aware of the spectator who is going to see it, he understands that there are people who only travel to enjoy it, and for him to rest that day would ruin the experience for many and he knows that it would not be fair. Despite everything, he seeks a balance and as he said: “I don't want to scold anyone, but we have to find together the best possible solution so that both the players, the spectators and the governing bodies of football can adopt it.”
And the topic that everyone was waiting for me to talk about was once again left up in the air. After seven seasons at PSG, his contract ends in June. He says that it does not seem fair to him that everyone believes that he is only motivated by money, since he rejected an unmatched offer for any other team in the world from Arabia, although he also prefers to remain silent regarding the Real Madrid issue with which he has been so concerned. related so far.
Right now, he says, he doesn't even want to focus on the Ballon d'Or or personal titles, he prefers to continue thinking about the team, focus on bringing the first Champions League to Paris and being able to bring that joy to his hometown. Regarding the pressure this generates on him, Mbappé made it very clear: “I have shown that pressure does not affect me negatively, and I would even say that I need it to perform at my best. The pressure allows me to maintain the degree of excellence necessary to play at the highest level
