Real Madrid face Betis in the Spanish league and took to the field with a starting eleven in which Dani Carvajal and the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes return, substitutes on Thursday in the visit to Las Palmas.

After trying out Arda Güler and Luka Modric in the last two games, after losing Jude Bellingham due to injury, Ancelotti has given Ceballos the chance, who this week was close to leaving Real Madrid for Betis.

The French Kylian Mbappé The match started with the pressure of looking for his first goal in the Spanish league.

And the relief came in the second half, when he received a great backheel pass from Valverde and defined very well to make it 1-0 in the 67th minute.

Mbappé managed to increase the score by scoring the second goal of the match from the penalty spot to put the match 2-0.

