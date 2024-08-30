The lack of coordination between Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé raises the most questions, wrote Mundo Deportivo. The newspaper AS focused on the fact that the Frenchman has not yet scored. It is not due to a lack of persistence, nor a lack of attitude or involvement in the game. “But in the moment of truth, Kylian simply cannot do anything,” wrote AS.
After three matchdays, arch-rivals FC Barcelona, with German coach Hansi Flick, are already four points ahead of Real. “Something is wrong with Mbappé,” wrote the newspaper “Marca” after the 1:1 draw between Champions League winners UD Las Palmas on Thursday evening.
Las Palmas could even dream of a surprise after Alberto Moleiro took the lead (5th minute). But Vinícius Júnior equalised with a handball penalty (67th).
