Kylian Mbappé stays at Paris Saint Germain: it’s official

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Kylian Mbappe
Juanjo Martin. Eph
The French attacker preferred to continue with the Parisian team rather than arrive at Real Madrid.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 21, 2022, 02:43 PM
After intense weeks in the novel of his future, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé decided to renew his bond with Paris Saint Germain before arriving at Real Madrid, as everything seemed to indicate.
This Saturday morning, according to information from large French media, such as ‘L’Équipe’, ‘Le Parisien’ and ‘RMC’, in addition to Spanish newspapers such as ‘Marca’, the attacker would have refused in recent hours to arrive to Real Madrid and would have preferred to renew his contract with PSG, the team he has been playing for since 2017.
In the afternoon, during the preview of the Parisian club’s match against Metz, its renewal was made official.
It may interest you: Mbappé, president? This is how people voted in the elections in France
Mbappé is still at PSG
The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaifi, announced this Saturday before the public of the Parc des Princes stadium the renewal until 2025 of the contract of his superstar Kylian Mbappépresent at his side on a platform placed on the lawn for the occasion.
“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city. I hope to continue doing what I like to do the most, playing football and winning trophies,” said Mbappé.
More news
SPORTS
May 21, 2022, 02:43 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Kylian #Mbappé #stays #Paris #Saint #Germain #official
Leave a Reply