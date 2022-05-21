Kylian Mbappé stays at Paris Saint Germain: it’s official

After intense weeks in the novel of his future, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé decided to renew his bond with Paris Saint Germain before arriving at Real Madrid, as everything seemed to indicate.

This Saturday morning, according to information from large French media, such as ‘L’Équipe’, ‘Le Parisien’ and ‘RMC’, in addition to Spanish newspapers such as ‘Marca’, the attacker would have refused in recent hours to arrive to Real Madrid and would have preferred to renew his contract with PSG, the team he has been playing for since 2017.

In the afternoon, during the preview of the Parisian club’s match against Metz, its renewal was made official.

It may interest you: Mbappé, president? This is how people voted in the elections in France

Mbappé is still at PSG

The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaifi, announced this Saturday before the public of the Parc des Princes stadium the renewal until 2025 of the contract of his superstar Kylian Mbappépresent at his side on a platform placed on the lawn for the occasion.

“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city. I hope to continue doing what I like to do the most, playing football and winning trophies,” said Mbappé.

More news

SPORTS