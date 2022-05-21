Saturday, May 21, 2022
Kylian Mbappé stays at Paris Saint Germain, according to the European press

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Photo:

Juanjo Martin. Eph

The French attacker would have preferred to continue with the Parisian team rather than join Real Madrid.

After intense weeks in the novel of his future, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé would have decided to renew his bond with Paris Saint Germain before arriving at Real Madrid, as everything seemed to indicate.

According to information from large French media, such as ‘L’Équipe’, ‘Le Parisien’ and ‘RMC’, as well as Spanish newspapers such as ‘Marca’, the attacker would have refused to go to Real Madrid in the last few hours and would have preferred renew his contract with PSG, a team he has been playing for since 2017.

The transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, also takes the information for granted. However, so far, PSG has not made Mbappé’s renewal official.

the press reports

SPORTS

