Kylian Mbappé is going through a difficult moment in his life after a turbulent landing in Madrid, not being called up with the national team and after being involved in a case of sexual assault during his vacation in Stockholm…too much even for a man accustomed to winning in the most complex of circumstances. Given everything that is written and said about him, he could have chosen to hide, although he has done the opposite: offer an interview in which he has answered all the unknowns that exist around his figure.

The Frenchman has opened up to Mouloud Achourjournalist of the program Click from Canal+ France, and has not hidden from any of the direct questions on the topics on which the footballer has maintained complete silence until now.

The most compromising, without a doubt, is the news that linked him to an alleged sexual assault reported in StockholmSweden, on one of his last vacation permits, about which Kylian has no concern: “I was surprised. It always surprises me. These are things that happen and you don’t see them coming. I didn’t receive anything, not even a summons. I read the same thing as everyone else. The Swedish government hasn’t said anything. I’m not worried. It’s just a lack of understanding, because I’ve never been worried about the noise. I always had the same intention, which is to concentrate on my work. If justice summons me, I will simply go,” he said unconcerned about it before clarifying what he did in Sweden.

“I had five days off, I decided to leave. I had to go somewhere else, but the coach told me to go somewhere less exposed. But I’m Kylian and I’m seen everywhere. There were a lot of people outside my hotel. When I’m on the plane, I land and find out the news. I’m still talking to the person I spent the night with“, he settled on the matter.

On the other hand, Kylian also responded to sporting questions, specifically to the situation he is now experiencing in Madrid, still far from his best level: “It is not the best start to the season, but we are preparing for the trophies, which is what “That counts. We already won the European Super Cup. The start is not up to what we expected, but in Madrid we have to wait for the second part of the season. There you are judged,” he said.

Of course, what the Frenchman values ​​most is the support of the stands: “The people are with you. It supports you, it is Spanish culture, sharing. In Paris it’s something else: “Show that we should love you.” In Madrid, they tell you: “Come with us. You are part of the family,” he reflected.

He also took a position on the controversy with the national team, with which he has not participated in the last calls: “There are difficulties in life that must be faced. But I will never deny myself. Sometimes I have demanded things, sometimes they have fallen on top. The French team has always been the top category of football. My love for the French team has not changed. Yes, I miss it, because I haven’t been there for a long time. In September I had just arrived. to Madrid. I had a vacation super short. The coach insisted that I go. After October I was injured, I was not on the list, I was talking to them, and the coach told me that it was better not to call me up. He is the boss, I am behind him. “I wanted to go, but I can’t say why they didn’t call me.”he acknowledged.

Kylian knows that much of the criticism he receives in his country comes from the Euro Cup, a tournament in which he was not at his best level: “At the Euro Cup I collapsed, I was tired. I wanted to stay because you give everything for the France team. . But it was exhausting. I went on vacation immediately. I didn’t wait. I had my presentation in Madrid and then I went on vacation,” he recalled.





And, for those who don’t remember, the Frenchman went through hell the previous season after all the commotion generated by his departure from PSG: “PSG, the club, meant a lot to me. I spent seven years there, it’s a super intense place, in good times and bad (…) I still watch PSG games, I know how difficult it is to talk about PSG. I have always maintained a link with the club, it is not cut off just like that,” he revealed.

He also ruled out theories that pointed to depression: “I had moments when I was tired, but I wasn’t depressed. At one point I felt exhausted, because I haven’t rested. I’ve had sporting disappointments. But the other thing is to talk for the sake of talking, which is free“, culminated in a long interview that will surely cause people to talk for several days.