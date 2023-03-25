Didier Deschamps did not hesitate to give the captain’s armband to Kylian Mbappé after Hugo Lloris was absent due to injury. The coach was questioned about this, since there are players with more caps and who, due to seniority, could be captains, but when you have a player of Mbappé’s caliber you have no other option. In his first match as a reference for the team, he gave a great performance against the Netherlands.
It took 2 minutes to show why he deserves to be captain. The PSG forward put in a great pass to Griezmann so that the Atlético de Madrid player could finish off at will and open the can of a game that on paper pointed to a great game. Far from it, by minute 25 the game was sentenced to 3-0.
Mbappé’s night had only just begun, and it is that in the 20th minute he finished off a great team move to raise the public’s applause and silence any type of doubt that existed around the 24-year-old’s captaincy. Aurelien Tchouameni, who started the match, filtered a great ball that Kolo Muani let go with good judgment so that Mbappé, who was coming up the race, was left alone against the goalkeeper. Obviously, Kylian did not make a mistake and scored his first goal.
Not content with this, as happens to the great forwards in football history, Kylian found a ball in the rival field after a loss by the Dutch that was the final blow. A couple of feints and cuts inside the area were enough to open up a bit of a hole and send the ball into the back of the net with a cross shot. Unstoppable. Minute 88 and 4-0 on the scoreboard to leave France leader of group B.
Thus, Kylian Mbappé debuts the bracelet with an assist and two goals, surpassing Karim Benzema in the scorer table for the French team. Despite the tough defeat in the World Cup final, France can rest easy because they have a team to fight for many years, especially with an unstoppable Mbappé at the controls.
