Kylian Mbappé, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland are the best players of FC24, the latest edition of the hugely popular video game formerly called FIFA. Three players are together the best players in the Premier League, Virgil van Dijk the best Dutchman.

EA Sports announced the ratings of all players this afternoon. Mbappé, Haaland and De Bruyne received a rating of 91. This season, players from women’s football can also be used in the game. Spanish world champion Alexia Putellas, player of Champions League winner FC Barcelona, ​​also received a rating of 91.

Lionel Messi, the best player of the game for many years and also the face of the FIFA games, has a rating of 90. The same applies to Karim Benzema, who left for Al-Ittihad. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) also have a rating of 90. Cristiano Ronaldo has disappeared from the top lists after his switch to Al-Nassr. The Portuguese now has ‘only’ a rating of 86.

Lionel Messi. © Getty Images via AFP



Best players among the men

1. Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne – 91

2. Lionel Messi, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski – 90

3. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Rúben Dias, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Neymar, Marc-André Ter Stegen and Alisson – 89 See also Nothing for blenders

With a rating of 89, Virgil van Dijk is the best Dutchman in the game. He has two points more than Frenkie de Jong. Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay complete the Dutch top three. The Bayern Munich defender and the Atlético Madrid attacker are allowed with a rating of 84 don’t complain.

Best women’s players

1. Alexia Putellas – 91

2. Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham Hansen, Sam Kerr – 90

3. Kadidiatou Diani, María Pilar León, Alex Morgan, Ada Hegerberg – 89

Among the female players, Alexia Putellas received the highest rating. The left-footed attacking midfielder is rated at 91, just slightly higher than Aitana Bonmatí. She was voted best player at the World Cup won by Spain and also won the UEFA Player of the Year Award on August 31, after winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona last season, in addition to the Spanish title again.

Dear Dutch people

1. Virgil van Dijk – 89

2. Frenkie de Jong – 87

3. Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay – 85

4. Cody Gakpo, Sven Botman and Stefan de Vrij – 83 See also Super Bowl Liveblog: Chiefs take the lead in the final quarter

In the Premier League, Steven Berghuis, Hirving Lozano and Gerónimo Rulli share the honor of the best player in the football game. The two Ajax players and PSV players have one rating of 81. At Feyenoord, David Háncko (80) is the best-rated player. Lars Unnerstall is the best player outside the top three. The FC Twente goalkeeper has one rating of 79.

Best players per premier league top club

• Ajax | Geronimo Rulli and Steven Berghuis (81), Josip Sutalo and Steven Bergwijn (79), Borna Sosa and Branco van den Boomen (78)

• Feyenoord | Dávid Hancko (80), Lutsharel Geertruida and Gernot Trauner (79), Justin Bijlow and Santiago Giménez (78)

• PSV | Hirving Lozano (81), Luuk de Jong (79), Joey Veerman and Noa Lang (78)

Lieke Martens is the best Dutch player in the game. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has a rating of 84.

After almost thirty years, the most popular football game will go through life with a different name this year. Developer EA Sports found the licensing costs of the world football association and its namesake FIFA to be too expensive, so it will be launching a different name on the market from this season onwards. The game will appear on shelves on September 29 and can be played a week earlier for buyers of the Ultimate Edition. See also Football | Teemu Pukki in top form scored two goals in Norwich's crushing victory

Match center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below