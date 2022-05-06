The newspaper quoted those close to Kylian Mbappe as saying that he is closer to joining the Real Madrid team than staying and signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

And according to the French “Le Parisien” website, Mbappe could reveal where he will play next season in the second half of next June, and the striker will organize with the France national team next month, but he is not expected to reveal where he will play next season before then ,

Mbappe’s contract in Paris Saint-Germain expires in less than two months, but he did not give any hints about his future, according to the Spanish newspaper “AS”.

In France, news continued that Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s entourage were close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension in recent weeks.

Le Parisien reports that he has no intention of announcing his decision at the National Professional Footballers’ Federation Awards on May 15 that will celebrate the best players in Ligue 1 for the 2021/22 season.

Mbappe is waiting for the season to end

Paris Saint-Germain will play its last game of the season against the Metz team at its “Park Princes” stadium on May 21, and Mbappe will not confirm his decision at that time, as he prefers to wait until June to make his final decision.

Mbappe’s announcement, via social media or at a press conference, could come in the second half of June after the training camp for the French national team in preparation for the 2022 Nations League.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are still doing their best to persuade Mbappe to extend his stay at the club, offering him 100% of the image rights and an astronomical salary to make him the face of the club.

Mbappe, however, appears to remain calm about his future, at least until the second half of next month.