With the first goal of Kylian Mbappé As a white forward, Real Madrid had fun even though they ended up asking for time (3-2) against Alavés (8th), this Tuesday in a match of the seventh day of the League.

Lucas Vázquez (minute 1), Mbappé (40), Rodrygo (48) celebrated on what seemed like a peaceful night for the European champions. Carlos Benavídez (85) and Kike García (86) added excitement to the final stretch.

Mbappé scored the 2-0, his fifth goal in La Liga, the most spectacular since he landed in Spain: he back-heeled the ball to Jude Bellingham, who passed it back into space for the Frenchman to take care of the rest, a lethal dribble and a shot full of confidence. Until now, despite the numbers, the French star had multiplied the anxious, hasty shots, without the timing of the chosen ones.

But Mbappé is becoming more and more refined, precise and comfortable with his teammates. He played up front, with Vinicius on the left and Rodrygo on the right, Bellingham behind, in a magical quartet that Carlo Ancelotti has not wanted to rotate, despite the strength from the bench of the insolent Endrick, who has enough merit to be a starter at 18 years old.

Alarms for Mbappé

Mbappé set off alarm bells when he left the pitch with muscle discomfort in the 80th minute of the match.

Carlo Ancelotti, in the press room, said that Mbappé took him off the field because “he was a bit stressed” and asked to be substituted.

Spanish media later reported that the Frenchman will undergo medical tests to determine his condition.

“The problem is, so to speak, that the next game is the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano. The club is calm about the player’s physical condition, but he will undergo medical tests to rule out the slightest problem,” Cadena Ser reports.

