kylian mbappevalued at 180 million euros, like the Norwegian Erling Haaland, and the Brazilian Vinícius Junior, at 150, are the three footballers with the best market value after the end of last season.

According to ‘Transfermarkt’, the three most valued players in the world are

Mbappé, Haaland and Vinícius.

The value of the Brazilian has increased by 50 million in just one year. The 22-year-old Haaland’s market value has skyrocketed with the great success of his first season at Manchester City, winner of the treble, in which he has broken historical goalscoring records in the Premier. His valuation has risen by 10 million euros to reach 180. It is the same as Mbappé maintains after a year of lights and shadows at PSG, without achieving his great challenge of winning the Champions League and staying at the gates with France from his second World Cup, after losing despite his treble in the final against Argentina. Its price does not change and remains at 180 million euros. However, according to the ‘Diario Marca’, from Spain, Mbappé’s claims are. And they do it in the face of a negotiation with Real Madrid.

The millionaire demand of Mbappé

According to ‘Marca’, Mbappé’s plans to reach Real Madrid revolve around a number: 240 million euros.

Although no official details of the negotiations have been released, the Spanish media assures that before his fight with the PSG managers, and the departure of Karim Benzema from Madrid, Mbappé would not lower that amount for his signing.

In fact, although some say that Madrid would agree to put the money on the table, ‘Marca’ anticipates that in the ‘White House’ they already look the other way. It remains to see what happens.

