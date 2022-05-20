French international striker Kylian Mbappé will reveal his sporting future this Sunday, the day after the match on the last day of Ligue-1 that his team, Paris Saint-Germain, will play at home against Metz, according to the digital edition of the newspaper L’Equipe.

According to the newspaper, Mbappé will reveal where he will play next season on the ‘Telefoot’ program broadcast by the TF1 network on Sundays at 11 am, Central European time (5 am in Colombia).

The revelations of L’Equipe about the future of Mbappé

“The suspense will last until the end. It is not only a question of the future, it is also a question of the future of the club. It will be the day after receiving Metz during this 38th and last day of the championship,” the newspaper said.

“This ‘working hypothesis’ in which the Mbappé clan has been working for a few days was maintained this Thursday. Thus, the one who has just been proclaimed best player in Ligue 1 for the third time should finally announce his election, which has kept Europe on edge for several months,” he adds.

In Real Madrid they do not touch the subject of a possible arrival

Real Madrid insistently sounds like a possible destination for Mbappé, but the coach of that club, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, did not want to refer to the subject, despite being asked at least four times.



“I do not consider the Mbappé issue, the only issue I have in mind is the Champions League final and that is why I am very calm”, the Madrid coach stated at a press conference.

“They don’t ask me about this because I spend my time in Valdebebas, in my car, at home and sometimes I like to go to good restaurants in Madrid, but nobody asks me about that, they only talk about the final. Everybody He is focused on the Champions League final,” he defended.

