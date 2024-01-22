This Sunday marked five years since the death of the Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, who lost his life in a plane crash while traveling on a charter flight over the English Channel, between France and the United Kingdom.



Because five years have passed since the tragedy that left French football in mourning, the striker Kylian Mbappé sent an emotional message on his official Instagram account to pay tribute to who was his rival for years in the Ligue 1.

Half a decade ago, the case of Emiliano Sala paralyzed the world of football when in January 2019 it was learned that the flight on which the former striker was traveling FC Nantes had disappeared. This led to an incessant search by air and sea to find the remains of that aircraft.

On this occasion, and as in previous years, the world champion with France in 2018 and star of PSG, Mbappé, He decided to remember that date with a postcard. The two faced each other repeatedly and even competed to be the top scorer in Ligue 1 in their last year.

The forward of the Paris Saint-Germain He uploaded a story to his Instagram account with a black and white image in which the two are seen shaking hands before a match. Hallwith the shirt of the Nantes yellow and green, and the Frenchman, wearing the Parisian club's clothing, smile at each other in a friendly greeting. “Five years,” she wrote alongside the emoji of a white dove and hands in prayer.

Emiliano Sala He was destined to be one of the figures of international football. In 2019, the Cardiff City of the Premier League He bought his pass for 15 million euros.

After completing his medical studies, Sala returned to France to say goodbye to his teammates and take some personal items that he still had in the club. However, on the return flight on January 21, where he was heading to England and his first training, the plane disappeared.

The pilot himself explained to his friend Kevin Jones 'feeling a pop' in the aircraft when crossing the English Channel. “I'm in the middle of the (English) Channel and boom,” he said before the plane plunged into the sea.

After the tragedy, the Cardiff City and Nantes They unleashed a legal battle over the $18 million transfer fee for the Argentine, who decided to give up a commercial flight that the Cardiff team offered him and decided to hire a private plane to have more time for his farewell with friends and former teammates.

In the end, the Fifa He decreed that Cardiff had to pay the transfer amount, even though the Argentine did not make his debut for the club. The Welsh argued before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), but he agreed with Nantes.

