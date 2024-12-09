If Kylian Mbappé explains himself on television for an hour, the situation must be serious. What the Real Madrid player says about his alleged depression and the trip to Stockholm, including rumors of sexual assault.

His word is rarer than that of the President of the Republic, much rarer. And sometimes you might think it weighs more heavily. Kylian Mbappé, super kicker for Real Madrid and the French national team with mixed fortunes, 25 years old, says so little publicly that every appearance in the media becomes an event. Especially this time, on Sunday evening, 7.30 p.m., on the Canal+ television channel. He explained himself for almost an hour; there was a lot to tell. And as always, he spoke cleverly, very reflectively, he didn’t miss a subjunctive.