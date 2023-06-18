Kylian Mbappé reversed: his future could take a 180 degree turn

kylian mbappe gave a new turn to his future this Sunday by slipping the possibility that he could renew with the Paris Saint Germain.

In a brief statement recorded to the TF1 channel during the concentration of the French team, and asked if he would leave PSG for free next year, he pointed out that “a lot happens in a year, and even more so in a club like PSG”.

“I would like to play for PSG next year,” insisted the captain of the French team, who once again stressed his desire “that all this pass” and to be able to focus his attention on the national team, which next Monday receives to Greece at the Stade de France, in a qualifying match for the Euro 2024.



These words came after a stormy week, in which PSG leaked last Monday that they had received a letter from the player confirming that he would not benefit from the clause of an additional season after the end of his contract, at the end of 2024. .

For this reason, the club dropped that it would not let the player leave for free, which implied negotiating a transfer this summer.

Mbappé, concentrated with the France team, said at a press conference on Thursday that the letter had been sent before the concentration and that he did not understand why it had been leaked before.

In addition, he insisted that his only objective at the moment is to fulfill his contract and play the year that he has signed with PSG.

