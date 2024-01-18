The Frenchman, throughout his stay at PSG, is having one of the best seasons with 19 goals in 17 games and a large part of it is due to the experience he gained thanks to the references who passed through the Parisian club. Mauricio Pochettino helped him improve his shooting technique, so much so that the French star himself praised him in a note they made to him on Prime Video France.
“I developed this style (of finishing) between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 with Pochettino,” acknowledged the world champion. “We began to analyze with him and the rest of the coaching staff the fact that he had taken so many shots at the far post that the defenders and the goalkeeper were already positioned there,” he added. The 25-year-old forward made reference to the famous closed shot with which he usually places the ball near the near post. An execution that he improved after repeating it ad nauseam in training, to the point of becoming a practically automatic shot.
It was then that Pochettino, together with his assistant Jesús Pérez, suggested that he start looking for an alternative so that his executions would not become too predictable: “I remember that they told me: 'you have to find something to counteract that.' And we started working on this with empty dolls, with doors, blocks.” Kylian Mbappé followed the coach's words and started testing the new shot in different games. against Milan for the third day of the group stage of the Champions League, the exact movement could be seen. The Frenchman faced the left flank, entered the area and used his body to deceive the goalkeeper, positioning himself to place the shot at the far post with his foot open and finishing hard and low at the first post.
“I had to hit between the blocks, without a guard, without anyone, and we started hitting like that. Then we added a guard, I started doing it a little bit. In training, then in games. Having several options for an attacker is essential because you can't always think. And instinct comes with the job. When you want to score so many goals, you have to have several options in goal,” highlighted the Frenchman, who has already accumulated 265 goals for the Parisian team.
The PSG star striker is looking to surpass the mark of 38 goals in Ligue 1 that he scored in the 2018/2019 campaign and is already halfway there. As the days go by in Europe, speculation about the future of Kylian Mbappé continue to increase. Since January 1, the footballer has been able to negotiate with any club to sign on a free basis for next season, when he has finished his contract with PSG.
Led by the Argentine coach, Mbappé played 75 games in all competitions and left huge numbers: he scored 67 goals and distributed 30 assists. During the Argentine's time in Paris, the club won the Super Cup, the French Cup and Ligue 1.
