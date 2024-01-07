Kylian Mbappé rejected Real Madrid and waits for offers from the Premier League

As reported by 'The Times', Kylian Mbappé has ignored an offer to sign with Real Madrid and plans to play in the Premier League next season, once he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappé's statements in what was published by the aforementioned media, “he does not want Real Madrid to decide his future for him.” And the Parisian forward would be looking at English football with good eyes
The world star wants to evaluate his offers as a free player in July 2024. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United appear as the main interested parties in being able to approach the PSG forward with a seductive offer for next season.
Meanwhile the PSG continues to negotiate Mbappé's renewal and has intensified contacts taking into account that its financial offer is going to be the best. The Parisian club is determined that the contract be short-term (2 years). The player himself knows that his decision is vital for the future of the team and above all because in a few days the Champions League round of 16 will begin.
Diario Marca, for its part, published an article in which it is mentioned that Mbappé has not rejected an offer from Madrid because it does not exist.
This text indicates that the white club is not working on the signing of the French star and that its priorities in the next market will be the hiring of Alphonso Davies.
“There are no deadlines and if there are, Real Madrid has neither set them nor lives pending them and all because the strategy is above and they forgot about Mbappé a long time ago (…) If he crosses the path, we will see, but right now this history and the future of French is not something that is decided in Valdebebas.”
– Diary Brand
What will be the future of Mbappé? Will he finally reach Real Madrid or will he end up opting for an English club?
