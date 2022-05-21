After months and months of anticipation, one of the greatest figures in world football defined his future. Kylian Mbappé is not going anywhere and will continue his career at Paris Saint Germain.
The French attacker already had two agreements, according to his mother. One with PSG and one with Real Madrid. In addition, they announced that he would make his decision before May 28, the day on which the UEFA Champions League final is played between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Now, everything seems to indicate that the striker rejected the merengue club and will continue in Ligue 1 where, according to various reports, he will own 100% of his image rights and will have a salary of 100 million euros per year.
Mbappé’s contract extension with the Parisian team is not yet known. Also, the official statement is missing.
This could also mean the departure of Neymar, who in recent months was speculated about his possible sale. It should be remembered that the Brazilian arrived in Paris with the intention of being the leader of a team and top figure, but in recent years the young Frenchman took away the spotlight.
Kylian arrived at PSG in July 2018 for 145 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. Now, the approximate value of him is 160 million euros and if Madrid seeks to sign him, he will have to pay at least that amount.
