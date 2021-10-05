At the time when Kylian Mbappé speaks openly about his desire restrained by the PSG to join Real Madrid last summer, the club merengue did not let the opportunity pass.

Florentino Pérez has shown in the Spanish press his desire to quickly complete the file of the Paris striker, if possible from January 1, so that there are no unpleasant surprises. Real Madrid have already known in the past to quickly recruit players at the end of their contract, and David Alaba was already announced in the Spanish capital in the first days of January 2021. It is therefore not a surprise on the part of the president of the White House to anticipate the negotiations with a Mbappé who no longer hides that his dream is to join Real Madrid. But the idea also is not to offend a PSG which is necessarily tense on the subject. The sentence of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who had ensured his confidence in the fact that Mbappé would not be transferred and would not leave free, marked the spirits. Even if things are very badly embarked, Paris SG and its Qatari president will do everything to change the mind of the 2018 world champion.

Fear of revenge?

If Nasser loses Mbappé for free, he will not hesitate to take revenge on Real as he did with Barça. Florentino Perez has every interest in not disrespecting PSG. – Believe in Paris ➐ (@BelieveInParis_) October 5, 2021

Thus, contacted by RMC on this desire to sign Kylian Mbappé very quickly in 2022, Florentino Pérez calmed the game. The president of Real Madrid explained that his words had been misunderstood by the Spanish press, and released a more light on French sports radio. ” My words have been misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have news and this, always in respect of the PSG with which we have good relations. “, Delivered the president merengue who insisted on taking gloves. For fear of reprisals, if ever PSG did not really taste the attitude of Real Madrid, as had been the case with FC Barcelona in recent years? Possible, however, in his last statements, Kylian Mbappé does not leave much hope for PSG, but Real Madrid does not particularly want to stir the knife in the wound. Already the proven contacts between the Mbappé clan and the Spanish formation are struggling to be digested by Leonardo, who wants him much more in the White House.