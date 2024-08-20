The French star Kylian Mbappé has cornered the Paris Saint Germain (PSG). He brought the dispute that he has been facing for months with the club before the French Professional Football League (LFP) and UEFA on Tuesday, demanding payment of a bonus and three months of wages for a total of around 55 million euros gross, according to the statement. The World.

On August 8th, Mbappé The club has submitted its complaint to the LFP’s legal committee, citing an article in the Professional Football Charter which stipulates that clubs must pay players by the last day of each month at the latest, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

This legal commission is competent, when it finds that a player has not been paid by a French team, to prohibit any new signing until the situation is regularised.

On August 13, the new star of the real Madrid (who ended his contract with PSG in June) sent an email to the French Football Federation to inform UEFA, the reference body in Europe, of the dispute.

The letter is specifically addressed to the UEFA commission in charge of awarding licenses to clubs that compete in European competitions, such as Champions League, and also to verify that they have respected the financial rules, in particular whether they are up to date with payments.

Teams must demonstrate to obtain the European license, in the case of France before the National Directorate of Management Control, that as of March 31, they had no delays in payments to their staff.

Also at regular intervals they continue to comply, at the risk of losing that permit, which could potentially happen to the PSG for the 2024-2025 season.

The litigation began more than a year ago, When in the summer of 2023 Mbappé informed the team from the French capital that he did not want to activate the clause to extend his contract beyond June 2024, which sparked speculation about a possible deal with Real Madrid.

The address of the PSG He responded with what everyone interpreted as a punishment by excluding the striker from training with the rest of the players destined to play and relegating him to the group of those who had to leave.

The two sides emerged from this deadlock after Mbappé conceded that the club would not lose financially if he left the PSG and that for this he was willing to give up a loyalty bonus.

For the French international, this resignation implied his reintegration into the group, but he believes that since he informed the president in mid-February, Nasser Al Khelaifi, who would leave the French club, a kind of void was created and his playing volume was reduced.

Not only has PSG not paid him a third of his bonus (36 million euros), but also the last three months of his salary (April, May and June), which represents a total of 55 million euros.

The club now reaffirms its position that this money responds to the commitment made by Mbappé to resign in the event that his departure occurred without the new team paying for his signing, which is what has happened with the Real Madrid, who had no obligation since the contract with PSG ended in June.

Al Khelaïfi’s entourage, quoted by The Worldis optimistic about the progress of the “negotiations”.

“Kylian Mbappé has promised that PSG will be protected if he leaves on a free transfer, and he has done so on several occasions in private and in public,” according to the source, who says PSG does not want to comment on “ongoing discussions that have been continuing constructively for many months.”

With EFE.