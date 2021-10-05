In an interview with the newspaper L’Equipe published on Tuesday, Kyian Mbappé totally demystified Leo Messi.

Kylian Mbapép seems on his way to Real Madrid. A club with which he will be able to negotiate from next January as the president Merengue Florentino Perez recalled. In a newspaper interview The team broadcast this Tuesday, the prodigy of Bondy has given a layer, he who still refuses to extend in order to engage with the prestigious Iberian team next June.

Messi does not impress Mbappé

And if the Parisian leaders hoped to retain the Bondynois with the unique perspective of playing with Leo Messi, it is missed. Mbappé is not at all impressed by the Argentinian, as his remarks demonstrate, which undertakes to demystify the character of the Argentinian. ” If Messi’s arrival made me want to stay? No, because I never made my decisions on a whim. I had made my decision and it was well considered (…) No, I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real, ”asserts a Mbappé in a statement completely devoid of tongue in cheek, as usual.