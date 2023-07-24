Kylian Mbappé: PSG’s unexpected and incredible decision about his future

He Paris S.G. has authorized his striker kylian mbappe negotiate an eventual transfer to the Saudi club of Al Hilal, has offered the French team 300 million euros ($333 million) for the French soccer star’s transfer, a source close to the discussions said.

The French champion has received a letter from the Riyadh-based entity with a firm proposal for the player and the request to negotiate a contract with

Mbappé, although the striker has never expressed his desire to play in the Saudi championship, contrary to what he did in the past with Real Madrid.

The last

According to this same source, numerous European teams have shown interest in signing Mbappé since PSG left the player without traveling to the tour that the team is carrying out in Asia last Friday.

This decision opens the way, as PSG had already indicated, to a departure for Mbappé, whose contract ends in June 2024 and who announced his intention not to extend it.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter, Barcelona and Real Madrid These teams are interested in the player, in addition to the Saudi suitor, according to the same source.

“Several clubs show creativity and propose formulas that include top players as well as an economic amount for the transfer. That opens the marking to more clubs,” added this source. Al-Hilal’s offer is purely financial.

AFP