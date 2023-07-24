Monday, July 24, 2023
Kylian Mbappé: PSG's unexpected and incredible decision about his future

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
in Sports
Kylian Mbappé: PSG’s unexpected and incredible decision about his future

Lylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

kylian mbappe

Soccer in Saudi Arabia, near the end of the novel.

He Paris S.G. has authorized his striker kylian mbappe negotiate an eventual transfer to the Saudi club of Al Hilal, has offered the French team 300 million euros ($333 million) for the French soccer star’s transfer, a source close to the discussions said.

The French champion has received a letter from the Riyadh-based entity with a firm proposal for the player and the request to negotiate a contract with
Mbappé, although the striker has never expressed his desire to play in the Saudi championship, contrary to what he did in the past with Real Madrid.
(Kylian Mbappé: this is the brutal booty that PSG asks for his pass) (Kylian Mbappé would surprise with his new team: a million-dollar offer takes him away from PSG)

See also  Dávinson Sánchez: former Tottenham figure turned him into 'work clothes'

The last

According to this same source, numerous European teams have shown interest in signing Mbappé since PSG left the player without traveling to the tour that the team is carrying out in Asia last Friday.

This decision opens the way, as PSG had already indicated, to a departure for Mbappé, whose contract ends in June 2024 and who announced his intention not to extend it.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter, Barcelona and Real Madrid These teams are interested in the player, in addition to the Saudi suitor, according to the same source.

“Several clubs show creativity and propose formulas that include top players as well as an economic amount for the transfer. That opens the marking to more clubs,” added this source. Al-Hilal’s offer is purely financial.

(Colombia team receives a strong blow before the debut in the Women’s World Cup)
(Video: Luis Díaz opens the season with this spectacular goal)

See also  The fines that Paris Saint-Germain imposed on Messi, Neymar and Mbappé

AFP

#Kylian #Mbappé #PSGs #unexpected #incredible #decision #future

