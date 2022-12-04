France has dealt with Poland in the eighth final of the World Cup in Qatar. The French were 3-1 too strong due to goals from Olivier Giroud, who is now France’s all-time top scorer, and Kylian Mbappé, who scored two very nice goals. France will play against the quarterfinals on Saturday evening England or Senegal which will be in action later tonight.

Just before half-time, the prizes were not distributed initially and the Poles missed an ultimate opportunity to take the lead. France then struck, through a goal from Olivier Giroud. The 36-year-old AC Milan striker was found by Kylian Mbappé, who now acted in the role of declarant. The World Cup top scorer regularly had it on his hips during the duel with the Poles and came up with gears that were too powerful for the defenders, but the star was unable to score before the break.

How different would it all have turned out if Poland had been able to shoot a huge chance behind Hugo Lloris before the break? After more than forty minutes there was a bizarre moment for the goal of the French. The men in red and white were able to play up close three times, but the net did not bounce. Moments later, Giroud struck ruthlessly, after he had previously missed an imposed opportunity.





Olivier Giroud France’s all-time leading goalscorer

The 36-year-old record goalscorer seemed to slide in a ball, but it happened on the wrong side of the post. With his goal, Giroud is now France’s all-time top scorer with 52 hits. With that he has one more than Thierry Henry,

After the break, France had things better under control and Poland was powerless for longer periods. In desperation, Lewandowski and co tried to make up the deficit, but France had an excellent counter in their toolbox. In the end, Mbappé himself managed to make the victory definitive, by making it 2-0 with a devastating shot.

Deschamps praises attacking duo

“Kylian speaks this tournament with his feet”, said French national coach Didier Deschamps. “This wasn’t even his best game. He knows things can be better, but he is a ‘moments footballer’ and enjoys playing.” Mbappé scored five goals in the first four games of this World Cup and is therefore the top scorer for the time being. The collaboration with Giroud seems to be going a bit better than at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which France won without goals from Giroud. Deschamps: ,,They also play in a somewhat different system and in a somewhat different position compared to then. But actually I don’t really care how the collaboration goes, as long as the end result with the team is the same.” ©AFP



Kylian Mbappé also strings together goals at the Qatar World Cup

Shortly before time, he also shot in the 3-0 still hard. The extra quality he can deliver in an already dangerous attack makes the French one of the main contenders in the last eight in Qatar. Poland got the chance to make the 3-1 from a penalty via Lewandowski, after an unfortunate handball. The striker missed first, but eventually scored because he got a second chance. Lloris had moved too early.

Mbappé is the top scorer in Qatar after his fourth and fifth goal during this World Cup and, at the age of 23, has already built up an impressive record in two global final tournaments. In total, he already has nine hits to his name during his World Cup games and the cake may not be over in Qatar, because a maximum of three more games can be added for the French. The current world champion is currently well on track for title prolongation.

Mbappé: ‘I dream of a world title, not a top scorer’s title’

"My only dream is to win this World Cup. Maybe I'll also win the Ballon d'Or, but that's not my point. Everything revolves around the world title, that's what I'm focused on," said Mbappé afterwards. "We are very happy with how things are going now. It was a tough game today. We scored at the right moments and then kept control." Mbappé apologized to the French journalists. In the run-up to the World Cup, he did not give interviews because he said he wanted to focus. "I have nothing against you or anyone, don't get me wrong. But this is my way of preparing for a tournament. I want to focus, I want to be ready. This is the tournament of my dreams. I understood that the French federation might be punished with a fine if I did not continue to make media appearances. I would have paid the fine myself."







