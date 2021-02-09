Because real Madrid has not invested any money in newcomers in the past two transfer periods, there is speculation about a transfer offensive in the coming summer. The Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol from El Chiringuito TV has learned that Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland should definitely be signed.
The squad planning for the new season doesn’t just start in the summer, as early as the spring it will be analyzed how the squad could be optimized and which players could be considered as potential transfer targets. Accordingly, numerous transfer rumors are making the rounds weeks before the end of the season – with the top clubs being associated with numerous top-class players throughout the year.
The rumors that Real Madrid should be interested in Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are certainly not new – they have been circulating in the media landscape for many months. The reasons for this are sporty and economic in nature: Mbappé is one of the best footballers in Europe, was world champion at the age of 19 and shortly afterwards signed by Paris St. Germain for 145 million euros, with the transfer fee increasing to 180 million euros thanks to bonuses . The attacker scored 108 goals in exactly 150 competitive games for PSG and prepared 59 more goals, and this season alone has already collected 27 points scorer in 26 competitive games (18 goals, 9 assists).
In addition: his contract expires in 2022, and an extension does not appear to have been indicated yet. If he should decide not to extend the working paper, the Parisians could sell him this summer or let him move for free next year – which, however, cannot be allowed with a player of his caliber.
Haaland has meanwhile developed into one of the most dangerous goalscorers in Europe in a very short time. The Norwegian celebrated his breakthrough last season and scored 44 goals in 40 appearances for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. In the current season he was on the field 22 times for BVB and scored 22 goals. The difference to Mbappé: His contract is dated until 2024. And he still doesn’t seem to think about saying goodbye.
Nonetheless, Josep Pedrerol scattered from El Chiringuito TV rumors that Real will sign one of the two players this summer.
Mbappé is the main transfer target, and if you can’t afford the French, you want to do everything you can to sign Haaland. In Corona times, it was a very ambitious project that would mean an investment in the three-digit million range, regardless of which player is to be signed.