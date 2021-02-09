The rumors that Real Madrid should be interested in Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are certainly not new – they have been circulating in the media landscape for many months. The reasons for this are sporty and economic in nature: Mbappé is one of the best footballers in Europe, was world champion at the age of 19 and shortly afterwards signed by Paris St. Germain for 145 million euros, with the transfer fee increasing to 180 million euros thanks to bonuses . The attacker scored 108 goals in exactly 150 competitive games for PSG and prepared 59 more goals, and this season alone has already collected 27 points scorer in 26 competitive games (18 goals, 9 assists).

In addition: his contract expires in 2022, and an extension does not appear to have been indicated yet. If he should decide not to extend the working paper, the Parisians could sell him this summer or let him move for free next year – which, however, cannot be allowed with a player of his caliber.

? | One between Mbappe and Haaland will be a Real Madrid player in June 2021.@jpedrerol [?] – Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 9, 2021

Mbappé is the main transfer target, and if you can’t afford the French, you want to do everything you can to sign Haaland. In Corona times, it was a very ambitious project that would mean an investment in the three-digit million range, regardless of which player is to be signed.