After scoring an impressive goal against Lille, Kylian Mbappé went to the microphones to answer various questions about PSG news.
Some were directed at the possible conflict of interest that could arise in the match between Real Madrid, Mbappé’s possible team next season, and PSG, the current team of the very fast French winger.
Kylian made it clear in the press conference that the most important thing right now is to focus on that match to win it and qualify for the quarterfinals. He also assures that he has not made any decision and it is that between now and June a thousand things can happen.
Kylian Mbappé’s wish before leaving Paris would be to win a Champions League. Surely this will be his last chance to achieve it, and besides, he forms a dream attack together with Leo Messi and Neymar.
“I’m focused on beating Madrid and then we’ll see what happens”
“My decision hasn’t been made. Even if the Madrid game changes a lot of things, and even though I’m free to do what I want, I’m not going to do that kind of thing and I’m not going to talk to the opponent.”
This is how Kylian Mbappé ended a press conference prior to one of the most important matches of the year: Real Madrid’s visit to the Parque de los Príncipes.
