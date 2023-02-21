Kylián Mbappé, new legend of French football?

Having been the goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar does not seem to be enough for Kylián Mbappé, since this Frenchman is about to be the top scorer for Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

​Last Sunday, February 19, PSG beat Lille Olympique Sporting Club with a 4-3 result. This match represented a lot for Mbappé, since thanks to the two goals he scored he was able to complete 150 goals that will help him position himself as the best in the history of the French club.

According to ‘Directv Sports’, at the age of 24, Mbappé became one of the youngest players to score 150 goals during his time at the club and surpassed Just Fontaine, who reached the same number of goals being two years older than Mbappé.

150 – Youngest players to score 150 goals in Ligue 1 🇫🇷 : 🥇 – Kylian Mbappé yesterday (24 years and 2 months) 🥈 – Just Fontaine in 1959 (26 years and 2 months) 🥉 – Hervé Revelli in 1972 (26 years and 3 months) Precocity. pic.twitter.com/76Wn5STsux — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 20, 2023

In addition, the world runner-up is about to match the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, one of the team’s best forwards, who has 200 goals scored.

If in the next game of the Parisian team Mbappé manages to score, he will surpass the legendary Fontaine.

Mbappé began playing at the age of 16 in Monaco and since then he has been champion of Russia 2018 and runner-up in Qatar 2022.

