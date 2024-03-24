Kylian Mbappéthe French star of Paris Saint-Germain, has given an exclusive interview to Telefoot where he has shed some light on his future, a topic that has dominated the headlines for months.
In forceful statements, Mbappé stated: “My future will be clarified before the Euro. People will know it and will be calm about it, just like me.”
These words are a breath of fresh air for fans who were eager for news about the fate of the French prodigy. Mbappé also revealed a curious fact: “My future is no longer a big issue at Paris Saint-Germain… because no one talks to me about it.”
This last statement suggests a possible breakdown in communication between the player and the Parisian club. Regardless of the internal tensions, Mbappé assured: “I will be at the European Championship with a cool head, ready to do great things with France.”
Although Mbappé has not explicitly confirmed his destination, there are several indications that point to Real Madrid as his next club.
Firstly, the white club's interest in the French player is well known. Already in 2021, Real Madrid made a formal offer for Mbappé that PSG rejected.
Furthermore, Mbappé's own statements in the interview with Telefoot suggest a desire for change. He stated that “people will know and will be calm about it,” which could be interpreted as a sign that his decision has already been made and is not a surprise.
Mbappé's words leave several unknowns in the air. Will he renew with PSG? Will you leave for a new challenge? What is clear is that the wait will not be long. In a few weeks, we will know the next chapter in Kylian Mbappé's brilliant career.
