a very despondent kylian mbappeseated on the grass and with his head lowered, received the consolation of the French president, Emmanuel Macronwho went down to the pitch to console the “bleu” players.

The television cameras showed how Macron crouched down to talk for a while with the French star, to whom he also gave some affectionate caresses.

The final lost to penalties was a rude blow for Mabppé, despite being the top scorer in this World Cup and becoming one of the only two players to have scored three goals in a World Cup final, as he aspired to match the legendary Pelé as the only footballers to win two World Cups, and in a row, before the age of 24.

After trying to console Mbappé, who sat dejectedly for a while longer with his gaze into infinity, Macron greeted the coach Didier Deschamps and other French players. Macron was the main figure in the box since the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, did not travel to Doha for this final.

The television images that periodically focused on the box showed an initially energetic Macron – clenching his fist to the chant of The marsellesa before starting the game – and then happily applauding Mbappé’s first goal that gave hope of a tie.

And that joy turned into enthusiasm with the equalizing goal just two minutes later, with the French head of state standing up and stretching out both arms.

For the third French goal, which tied the game again and took the final to penalties, Macron had already taken off his jacket and rolled up his shirt sleeves. Applauding loudly and smiling, Macron showed that when the World Cup is at stake, protocols do not matter.

Subsequently, the French President participated in the trophy delivery ceremony, together with the Sheikh of Qatar, Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani, and the president of the Fifa, Gianni Infantino.



There, Macron hugged and spoke twice with Mbappé, when he received the top scorer trophy and then when he received the runner-up medal.

The French star was still inconsolable, despite the cuddling of its president. Macron also greeted his players warmly, hugging some of them and playing the role of chief comforter to men extremely disappointed to have come this far to fall right on the shore.

But he did not lose his sportsmanship either and greeted the Argentine champions, especially their star and captain, Leo Messi, even patting them on the back as he shook hands.

EFE