The new France led by Kylian Mbappé, author of a double, dismasted Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands without much fanfare (4-0), diminished by casualties, in the first chapter of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024.

The runners-up in the world only needed to have a good aim during the first 20 minutes of their debut of the year to leave a duel in which the Dutch barely resisted and saw how Depay missed a penalty at the last breath.

Koeman started his second term at the head of his nation on the wrong foot, ending a streak of 20 games without defeat in 90 minutes of play, with an alignment of circumstances due to multiple weight losses. Andries Noppert, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Denzel Dumbries, were already out before a last-minute infection left Dody Gakpo, Matthijs De Ligt, Sven Botman, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen out of focus.

Too much damage to his team that barely appeared at the French party, the reunion with the French fans after the runner-up, the beginning of a new era that bears the name of the fashionable player in the world.

Mbappe has the Netherlands as a son



Mbappé, who scored his first goal for France against the Netherlands in 2017 and opened his bracelet against the same rival, prolonging the good scoring streak he had from the World Cup in Qatar, where he finished as the top scorer. He totals eleven goals in the last ten games.

At the age of 24, the PSG player became the fourth highest scorer in history for the “bleus”, surpassing Karim Benzema, just six behind Antoine Griezmann, who added one more to his account, the first in 16 duels.

A rosy life, like his hairstyle, for the Atlético de Madrid player, who opened the scoring after 2 minutes, assisted by Mbappé, captain serving as vice-captain, who celebrated together to silence rumors that envy surrounding the armband can be fitted in the locker room.

It was nothing more than the first indicator that the “orange” was ripe and that it was enough to press a little to get all the juice out of it. Upamecano got the second six minutes later from a pass from Griezmann and at minute 21 Mbappé signed up for the festival in a chain of Dutch defensive errors.

Although Koeman’s men sought to rebel, with internees by the young Xavi Simons’s band and with a lot of will from Memphis Depay, with their alignment of circumstances they hardly disturbed the goal defended by Mike Maignan, who opened his condition as a clean sheet headline after the withdrawal of Hugo Lloris.

The game did not give much more between a team that could not and another that did not need it. Kouman did not like the thing so little that just after half an hour he put Weghorst in place of a disgruntled Taylor, a bet by the coach at 20 years of age.

In a good one against Mbappé he scored his second goal and with barely half a minute remaining, Upamecano touched the ball with his hand in the area, but Maignan saved the penalty taken by Depay, who follows seven goals from Robin van Persie as top scorer “orange “.

