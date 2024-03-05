Kylian Mbappé has scored 44 goals in 68 UEFA Champions League games, sweeping the competition since bursting onto the scene with Monaco in 2016/17. At just 25 years old, the French striker is already in 12th place on the list of all-time goalscorers in the Champions League (excluding the qualifying phase) and is only four goals behind Zlatan Ibrahimović and Andriy Shevchenko in the top ten.
Now the French world champion added a new record. He is the first player in the entire history of the UEFA Champions League to score 22 consecutive goals with the same part of the body. In this case it would be his right leg, a streak like that in a right-handed player is really strange and draws quite a bit of attention. The record for a right-hander in UCL was 14 consecutive goals by Luiz Adriano. Messi and Salah complete the podium with 19 goals with their left foot.
Mbappé, born in Paris, made his intentions clear with the six goals scored for Monaco in his first season in the Champions League and has scored at least four goals in each campaign since then. His tenth goal in the Champions League, in the 3-1 defeat against Bayern in December 2017, made him the youngest player to reach that figure, doing so at the age of 18 years and 350 days.
