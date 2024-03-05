#EYEYEYEY – Mbappé is the first player in the ENTIRE history of the UEFA Champions League to score 22 consecutive goals with the same part of the body.

Mbappé: he has 22 goals in a row with his right foot

Messi: scored 19 in a row with his left foot

Salah: he has 19 in a row with the…

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) March 5, 2024