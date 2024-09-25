Kylian MbappéFrench forward of real Madrid Spanish, suffers from an injury to the “biceps femoris of the left leg,” his club announced on Wednesday, four days before the derby against the Atletico Madrid.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the hamstring of his left leg,” the club announced in a brief statement, without giving a time frame for his recovery.

“Pending evolution”the Spanish football club was limited to pointing out, but the Spanish sports press mentioned a recovery period of three weeks that would allow Mbappé to be in the classic against Barça on October 26,” indicated the EFE agency.

And he added: “The French striker was substituted on Tuesday with discomfort in the 80th minute of the match that his team played at home against Alava, and in which he contributed the second goal to the white victory by 3-2”.

The Frenchman has scored five goals this season in seven league games and is one away from the Barcelona player’s six. Robert Lewandowski, top scorer.

“In addition, he also scored in the victory against the Stuttgart (3-1) on the first day of the Champions League and against Atalanta in the European Super Cup (2-0), which was his debut in the white jersey in mid-August,” EFE said.