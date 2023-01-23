With five goals from his star kylian mbappethe Paris Saint-Germain thrashed this Monday 7-0 to the modest Pays de Casselan amateur team from the sixth category of French football, and qualified for the round of 16 of the French Cup, where they will face Marseilles.

It is the first time that a player has scored five goals for PSG in its entire history, a record that also allows Mbappé to become the top scorer in the history of the ‘Coupe’, a tournament that has been held since 1918, with a total of 29 goals (in just 25 games played with Monaco and PSG).

(Dani Alves’ wife collapses: heartbreaking message after prison change)

(Nairo Quintana’s father speaks for “intentions” to retire from cycling)

Mbappé equals Jean Pierre Papin (author of 29 goals with Marseille and Bordeaux) in the historical ranking of scorers of the ‘Coupe’, one more than the Portuguese Miguel Pauleta (28 with Bordeaux and PSG).

Unstoppable

In addition to qualifying for the next round, this victory against a much inferior rival will serve PSG to improve the statistics for this start of 2023, since they had lost two of their three games played in Ligue 1.

The Pays de Cassel dreamed during the first half hour of being able to give a historic surprise, before collapsing in the final stretch of the first period, when they conceded three goals from Mbappé (29, 35 and 40) and another from the Brazilian neymar (33).

Mbappé scored again in the second half (56 and 79) and the Spaniard Carlos Soler He was the author of the other Parisian goal (64). In the next round, PSG will face in the middle of the second week of February against Marseillesin the most interesting duel of the round of 16, which was drawn before the Parisian game.

It will be the eighth ‘classic’ cupbearer in the last 22 years and Paris SG has won them all. However, Marseille are on a roll, with eight consecutive championship victories, which has seen them climb to third place in the championship, just five points behind leaders Paris SG.

The Marseillaise team hasn’t won the ‘Coupe’ since 1989, while PSG has won six of the last eight editions. Another of the interesting round of 16 duels will face Lille and Lyonwhile Nantes, current champion, will visit Angers, bottom of Ligue 1.

(Shakira and Piqué make a ‘truce’ for their son’s birthday: this was the celebration)

(Nairo Quintana ‘did not respect the rules’: the truth of the ‘veto’ in Europe)

AFP