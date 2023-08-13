Kylian Mbappé, in suspense: unexpected decision at PSG sows doubts about his future

PSG’s star Kylian Mbappé, separated for several weeks by the club’s management due to a contractual conflict, was reinstated to the first teamthe club from the French capital announced this Sunday.

“After very constructive and positive talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé before the PSG-Lorient match, this Saturday, August 12, the player was reinstated in the first team for training this morning“, PSG said in a statement.

Mbappé and PSG had been fighting fiercely since the French team captain sent an email in June announcing his willingness to leave at the end of his contract, which expires in June 2024, without extending it.

An eventuality considered unacceptable by the Parisian leaders.

“We want him to stay, we can repeat it two or three times. But he can’t leave for free. It’s not negotiable”President Nasser Al-Khelaifi had released on July 5.

PSG then decided to remove their striker from the first-team group, depriving him of the pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea.

Mbappé also did not enter the squad for the first date of Ligue 1, on Saturday against Lorient (0-0). But he was seen in the box at the Parc des Princes, smiling and relaxed next to the club’s latest addition, the French striker Ousmane Dembélé, with whom he was proclaimed world champion in 2018 with Les Bleus.

