Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Kylian Mbappé: ‘In South America football is not as advanced as in Europe’

May 24, 2022
in Sports
Mbappe in a match between France and South Africa.

Mbappé, in a meeting between France and South Africa.

Mbappé, in a meeting between France and South Africa.

The French striker caused a stir with his statements.

Kylian Mbappé decided to stay at Paris Saint Germain and say ‘no’ to Real Madrid, and it seems that he has finally freed himself to talk about everything and everyone.

The striker is now concentrating on football, away from the pressure he was subjected to and the constant criticism from Spain for a renewal that clearly breaks the market, by making him the highest paid player in the world.

Now, for example, he talks about the defense of the world title that he achieved in Russia 2018 and does not doubt his main candidate.

“France, of course”he assured with a smile in an interview with ‘TNT Sports Brasil’.

“I think that Brazil is also a good team, but there are several European teams as well”he added.

(We recommend: Sebastián Montoya: ‘I have shown that I am not my father’s little son’).

And then, he let go of South America’s hand: “The advantage we have here is that we always play high-level matches, we have the Nations League for example. When we get to the World Cup, we will be ready,” he stated.

Argentina and Brazil do not play high-level matches to reach the World Cup. In South America football is not as advanced as in Europe. And that is why when you look at the last World Cups it is always the Europeans who win”, Mbappé concluded.

More news

FOOTBALL

